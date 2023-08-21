Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

2023-08-21 | 05:35
Lebanon&#39;s Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services
0min
Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

The Central Administration of Statistics has announced Lebanon's Consumer Price Index for July 2023 at the Council of Ministers.

According to the statement, the index witnessed an increase of 6.8% compared to June 2023.

This rise was driven by the increase in the "Medical and Hospital Services" index.

It's worth noting that the prices within this category are collected annually.

Furthermore, the annual change in the Consumer Price Index for July 2023 reached 251.5% compared to July 2022.
The monthly changes in the price index for June across various provinces are as follows:

An increase of 6.4% in the Beirut Governorate.
A rise of 7.5% in the Mount Lebanon Governorate.
A rise of 6.8% in the North Governorate.
A rise of 7.1% in the Bekaa Governorate.
A rise of 6.4% in the South Governorate.
A rise of 1.5% in the Nabatieh Governorate.
 

