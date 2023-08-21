News
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
Lebanon News
2023-08-21 | 07:39
3
min
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
The association of the Beirut fire brigade martyrs released a statement expressing their gratitude to all Lebanese citizens who joined them in commemorating the August 4th tragedy.
The statement, addressed the media, conveyed the association's appreciation for its coverage and unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of keeping their cause alive until the truth is revealed and accountability is established.
Facing a deadlock in the Lebanese investigation into the Beirut Port explosion case, the association raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
They highlighted that the crime scene falls within the jurisdiction and responsibility of the Lebanese state, government, judiciary, and military. Many officials remain in their positions, raising questions about the feasibility of holding the same authority accountable.
Despite this, the association affirmed that the Lebanese judiciary was given a three-year opportunity to pursue the case, but no substantial progress has been made.
To preserve the integrity of the investigation and prevent the manipulation of evidence, the association requested all MPs to collectively sign a petition urging the United Nations to establish an international fact-finding committee.
The purpose of this committee would be to uncover the truth behind the incident and continue the investigations that have stagnated within Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities would be required to provide the committee with relevant documents.
The association thanked all those who signed the petition.
It continued, "We hope and request from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, exercising his prerogatives, or from the Security Council or the General Assembly, to approve our request and subsequently request the Lebanese judiciary to provide the committee with copies of the investigations and information available to the relevant authorities," affirming the following:
- This petition and the establishment of the committee do not conflict with the local investigation but complement it;
- This committee will not financially burden the Lebanese state and is not an international court;
- This request does not contradict the petition submitted to the Human Rights Council.
The statement pointed out that the decision to pursue this petition was driven by a drastic shift in international and local perspectives. Notably, the European Parliament's call for the committee's establishment on August 3rd has added urgency to the matter.
Moreover, three ambassadors representing Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany have requested the Lebanese state's cooperation with the committee due to the victims from their nations.
Highlighting the alignment of their stance with that of the Prosecutor General, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, the association acknowledged his endorsement of an international fact-finding committee.
With the support of a majority of the Lebanese Parliament members, the association planned to present the petition to UN officials in Lebanon, the UN Security Council, and the embassies of Security Council member states, as well as countries with citizens affected by the explosion, including Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.
In conclusion, the statement expressed gratitude for the widespread support and declared a commitment to the victims of the August 4th explosion, assuring that their cause would not be forgotten.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Port
Explosion
Fire
Brigade
United Nations
Justice
Investigation
International Fact-Finding Committee
