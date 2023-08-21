Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

Lebanon News
2023-08-21 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

Hundreds of Syrians demonstrated in Sweida on Monday for the second consecutive day, protesting against the deteriorating living conditions in their province located in southern Syria and under regime control, according to local media. 

These rare protests come a day after demonstrations and a general strike in protest of the government's decision last week to lift fuel subsidies, negatively impacting the livelihoods of residents who are suffering due to the decline of the Syrian economy after 12 years of conflict. 

The “Suwayda 24” news platform shared video clips showing hundreds of protesters chanting slogans against the government, including "freedom," "down with Bashar al-Assad," and "long live Syria." 

Sweida is a stronghold of the Druze minority in Syria and has largely remained isolated from battles and clashes. 

In December 2022, a protester and a policeman were killed when security forces intervened to suppress a demonstration in the city of Sweida. 

Protests erupted on Saturday in the neighboring province of Daraa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

The observatory reported that dozens of Syrians protested in Daraa, some raising the Syrian opposition flag and demanding Assad's departure. 

The regime regained control of Daraa, which was the cradle of protests in 2011, in 2018 under a ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia. 

The decision to lift fuel subsidies last week came at a time when the local currency had lost over 99 percent of its value. The majority of Syrians live below the poverty line, while more than 12 million citizens suffer from food insecurity, according to the United Nations. 

Popular anger over living conditions also extended to the outskirts of Damascus, where residents of the city of Jaramana recently protested repeated power outages, according to an AFP witness. 

The Syrian war has resulted in the death of over half a million people and the displacement of millions since its outbreak in 2011. What began as peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule was violently suppressed, leading to a protracted conflict involving foreign forces and jihadist fighters from around the world. 

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Syria

Protests

Sweida

Regime

Bashar Al-Assad

LBCI Next
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-08

Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-20

Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More