Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Lebanon News
2023-08-21 | 10:25
High views
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

A delegation of opposition MPs visited Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in his office in Yarze on Monday morning to reaffirm their support for the military institution and all security agencies as a safety valve for the state and its citizens. 

The deputies emphasized their commitment to the necessity of the Lebanese Army and all official security agencies asserting the state's authority across all territories, enabling the Army to carry out its border protection and control tasks. 

This is in accordance with the constitutional right that grants the official military and security forces the exclusive use of force and arms. They stressed the need to swiftly handle the events that threaten civil peace and citizens' safety.

The delegation also expressed the priority of expediting the ongoing investigations into the Ain Ebel and Kahaleh incidents and the necessity of reaching conclusive, decisive, and prompt results, particularly in identifying the killers of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel and the killers of Fadi Bejjani in Kahaleh.

They emphasized the judiciary's responsibility to uphold justice, urging it to complete the investigations reasonably and to treat the victims and all Lebanese with impartiality and fairness. This is to prevent those seeking to exploit the situation from creating a rift between the people and the Army, leading to the downfall of both the institution and the state. 

They demanded a final seizure of the confiscated materials and ammunition as part of an apparent crime.

The delegation also addressed the latest developments in the investigations of the events in Khaldeh. They stressed the necessity of the judiciary pursuing all those involved who incited the confrontation and have not been arrested yet. 

It has become essential for the military court to swiftly adjudicate this case and release the innocent detainees from the Arab tribes. 

The delegation included the following MPs: Ghassan Hasbani, Mark Daou, Ashraf Rifi, Salim El Sayegh, Elias Hankach, Bilal Houshaymi, and Waddah Sadek.
 

