Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure

Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 03:14
High views
Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure
2min
Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie held an extensive meeting with the contractors responsible for cleaning and rehabilitating rainwater and sewerage networks. 

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Roads and Buildings at the Ministry of Public Works, Tanios Boulos, and relevant officials from the ministry in preparation for the upcoming rainy season and as an evaluation of the past season.

Hamie praised the cooperation demonstrated by the contractors during the previous season. He affirmed that "the cooperation and integration between them and those involved in this project have often had a positive impact, even in challenging situations and at various critical points. This is despite their difficulties in light of the country's circumstances."

On their part, the contractors raised to Hamie the most prominent issue they encountered, which pertained to their financial dues from the previous year. 

They confirmed that "despite successfully processing their files with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, they haven't received a single penny from the Ministry of Finance up to this day. This has resulted in losses for them, especially considering their numerous commitments and needs that require funds to sustain their work." 

They also discussed the problem of contracts they had signed with the ministry for the previous season, along with the fluctuations in exchange rates, which diminished the value of those dues.

Hamie, for his part, assured that he would do everything possible to ensure the contractors receive their dues. 

He emphasized that "it is their right." He pointed out that he will work to ensure that the upcoming contracts are carried out with them for the forthcoming rainy season, taking into account fairness that reflects the current reality and circumstances of the country, all of which will be within the framework of the applicable laws.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
