Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

Lebanon News
2023-08-22
High views
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
0min
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, issued a statement in which he urged all concerned parties regarding the issue of Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to hold an emergency meeting.

The meeting aims to find solutions that Nassar has proposed three months ago to take proactive steps to secure procedures that facilitate and respect the movement of arrivals and departures to and from Beirut Airport.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tourism

Walid Nassar

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Meeting

