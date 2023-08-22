Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities

Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities

The General Prosecutor of the Cassation Court, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, is poised to delve into the forensic audit report related to the company Alvarez & Marsal.

He has decided to refer a copy of the report to both the Financial Public Prosecution and the Appellate Public Prosecution in Beirut and the Special Investigation Commission at the Banque du Liban (BDL).

These authorities will conduct the necessary investigations within their respective jurisdictions and competencies, making appropriate decisions as deemed necessary.

Judge Oueidat has also determined to provide a copy of the report to the Parliament, facilitated by the Justice Minister, as well as to the Audit Court and the Central Inspection Authority for their perusal.

Lebanon News

Judge

Ghassan Oueidat

Study

Forensic

Audit

Report

Copy

Authorities

LBCI Next
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-21

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More