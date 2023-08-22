News
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
The General Prosecutor of the Cassation Court, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, is poised to delve into the forensic audit report related to the company Alvarez & Marsal.
He has decided to refer a copy of the report to both the Financial Public Prosecution and the Appellate Public Prosecution in Beirut and the Special Investigation Commission at the Banque du Liban (BDL).
These authorities will conduct the necessary investigations within their respective jurisdictions and competencies, making appropriate decisions as deemed necessary.
Judge Oueidat has also determined to provide a copy of the report to the Parliament, facilitated by the Justice Minister, as well as to the Audit Court and the Central Inspection Authority for their perusal.
