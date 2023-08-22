Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone

1min
Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone

Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a delegation from TotalEnergies in the presence of Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad on Tuesday at the Grand Serail.

This meeting follows the inspection visit by the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, along with Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad and Public Works and Transportation Minister Ali Hamie to the offshore oil and gas exploration platform in Lebanese territorial waters on Tuesday.

Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President of Middle East Exploration at TotalEnergies; Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production for Asia; and Romain de La Martinière, General Manager of TotalEnergies in Lebanon, also attended the meeting.

The Petroleum Sector Management Committee members in Lebanon, headed by Wissam Zahabi, were also present.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the affirmation "that the start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone that we hope will have a positive outcome in providing additional resources that can help Lebanon overcome its crises."

He considered that everyone should rise above personal calculations and private considerations and engage with the project as it constitutes an achievement for all Lebanese and a fundamental pillar for boosting the national economy.

