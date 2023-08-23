Berri meets the Education Minister to present the educational situation

A meeting was held at the second presidential palace in Ain el-Tineh between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the caretaker Education and Higher Education Minister, Abbas Halabi.



The discussions covered various topics, including the general state of affairs and educational matters, particularly the loan that the Cabinet approved to benefit educational institutions in public schools. The meeting also addressed how to provide the necessary resources for the upcoming academic year.



After the meeting, Minister Halabi stated, "I had the honor of visiting Berri, and of course, we discussed the upcoming academic year in public schools and at the Lebanese University, as well as the challenges that will accompany the start of this year."



"I informed President Berri that I conducted a tour of the special session in the exam centers today. On this occasion, I extend my appreciation to the educational body, the teachers, and all personnel in all locations who participated in this session. I thank them and applaud their efforts as they are always at the forefront in responding to the call to achieve educational objectives," he added.



He noted, "I also discussed the matter of the loan that the Cabinet approved for the benefit of educational institutions in public schools and how to implement this in a way that provides the necessary means for the start of the academic year. We have also contacted the Acting Governor of the BDL, and I will visit him in the coming days."



Additionally, Parliament Speaker Berri received Judge Claude Karam, the President of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, along with several authority members.