The caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, held a meeting in his office with the family of Elias Hasrouni, the priest of Our Lady Church in Ain Ebel, Father Hanna Sleiman, and the Mayor of Ain Ebel.



The discussion focused on the ongoing case regarding Hasrouni's tragic incident.



After the meeting, the mayor stated, "We had a meeting with Minister Mawlawi and discussed the matter of the martyr Elias Hasrouni. We have full confidence in him due to his continuous concern for the progress of the investigations, which are heading in the right direction daily, under Mawlawi's supervision."



He mentioned, "Minister Mawlawi assured us that the investigations will reach their conclusions and confirmed that he oversees the process with transparency and seriousness."



He also hoped that "all the information will come to light, allowing the case to be presented to the competent judiciary as soon as possible."