Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 13:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

A Lebanese Air Force helicopter crashed in Hammana on Wednesday evening while conducting a training flight, resulting in the deaths of two service members and injuring another, according to a military statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Air

Force

Helicopter

Crash

Training

Hammana

LBCI Next
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
World News
13:45

Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More