News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mamarat Dayika
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
A Lebanese Air Force helicopter crashed in Hammana on Wednesday evening while conducting a training flight, resulting in the deaths of two service members and injuring another, according to a military statement.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Air
Force
Helicopter
Crash
Training
Hammana
Next
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
0
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
07:24
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
Lebanon Economy
07:24
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More