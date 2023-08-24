News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the Civil Defense for its sacrifices, considering the government's decision to install civil defense volunteers as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in all Lebanese regions.
The Prime Minister received the Director General of Civil Defense Raymond Khattar and a delegation of volunteers on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister informed the delegation that a decree to formalize the Civil Defense volunteers had been published in the Official Gazette Thursday.
Mikati stated, "It is the right of volunteers to receive the necessary recognition for their work and sacrifices, especially since their efforts cover various Lebanese regions without discrimination. It is also worth noting the role played by the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, in bringing this matter to fruition."
The Director General of Civil Defense, Raymond Khattar, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for this achievement after twenty years of waiting. He also praised the Minister of Interior and Municipalities for his support and advocacy for the rights and demands of the Civil Defense.
He hoped that the Civil Defense would be provided with the necessary equipment to enable it to fully carry out its work.
Civil Defense members also delivered words of gratitude, acknowledging the Prime Minister's continuous and dedicated support and follow-up on their tasks.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Civil Defense
Volunteers
Raymond Khattar
Next
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Lebanon News
07:30
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
5
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
6
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
7
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More