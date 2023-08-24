Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the Civil Defense for its sacrifices, considering the government's decision to install civil defense volunteers as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in all Lebanese regions.



The Prime Minister received the Director General of Civil Defense Raymond Khattar and a delegation of volunteers on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister informed the delegation that a decree to formalize the Civil Defense volunteers had been published in the Official Gazette Thursday.



Mikati stated, "It is the right of volunteers to receive the necessary recognition for their work and sacrifices, especially since their efforts cover various Lebanese regions without discrimination. It is also worth noting the role played by the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, in bringing this matter to fruition."



The Director General of Civil Defense, Raymond Khattar, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for this achievement after twenty years of waiting. He also praised the Minister of Interior and Municipalities for his support and advocacy for the rights and demands of the Civil Defense.



He hoped that the Civil Defense would be provided with the necessary equipment to enable it to fully carry out its work.



Civil Defense members also delivered words of gratitude, acknowledging the Prime Minister's continuous and dedicated support and follow-up on their tasks.