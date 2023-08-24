Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts

Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the Civil Defense for its sacrifices, considering the government's decision to install civil defense volunteers as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in all Lebanese regions.

The Prime Minister received the Director General of Civil Defense Raymond Khattar and a delegation of volunteers on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister informed the delegation that a decree to formalize the Civil Defense volunteers had been published in the Official Gazette Thursday.

Mikati stated, "It is the right of volunteers to receive the necessary recognition for their work and sacrifices, especially since their efforts cover various Lebanese regions without discrimination. It is also worth noting the role played by the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, in bringing this matter to fruition."

The Director General of Civil Defense, Raymond Khattar, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for this achievement after twenty years of waiting. He also praised the Minister of Interior and Municipalities for his support and advocacy for the rights and demands of the Civil Defense.

He hoped that the Civil Defense would be provided with the necessary equipment to enable it to fully carry out its work.

Civil Defense members also delivered words of gratitude, acknowledging the Prime Minister's continuous and dedicated support and follow-up on their tasks.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Civil Defense

Volunteers

Raymond Khattar

LBCI Next
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-23

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-08

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-18

Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:43

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More