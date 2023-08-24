Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp

2min
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp

Following the clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp a few weeks ago, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) took the initiative to provide medical and non-medical assistance to the residents.
The clashes resulted in numerous injuries and evident suffering, underscoring the camp's need to enhance medical and humanitarian support.

Médecins Sans Frontières stated that "from the early hours of the clashes, our teams responded to the population's growing needs, donating over 150 sets of blankets and mattresses to families displaced by violence. Concurrently, we gradually increased our support to local health facilities and community health workers, supplying around a ton of medical kits and supplies to enhance their capacity to respond to the rising numbers of wounded."

They added, "With the situation now calmer, a team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics was deployed to various locations within the camp to provide free medical care to those most in need."

"We provided wound care to the injured, treatment for those with chronic non-communicable diseases, and psychological services and sessions for over 80 individuals at the clinic," Dr. Tamara Chehadeh, who leads the response for Médecins Sans Frontières, explained.

This was achieved in collaboration with local partners and health facilities in the camp, where Médecins Sans Frontières worked between 2011 and 2020, establishing a knowledge network.
"We received patients suffering from severe shock symptoms. Many told us about the difficulties they faced in accessing healthcare, particularly mental health care, within and outside the camp," Dr. Chehadeh added.

Médecins Sans Frontières noted that despite the cessation of clashes in Ain al-Hilweh, the situation remains tense, stating that "our direct medical activities within the camp have paused, but we remain committed to providing support whenever the need arises once again."

