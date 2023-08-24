News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Addressing Humanitarian Needs: Médecins Sans Frontières Responds After Clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Following the clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp a few weeks ago, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) took the initiative to provide medical and non-medical assistance to the residents.
The clashes resulted in numerous injuries and evident suffering, underscoring the camp's need to enhance medical and humanitarian support.
Médecins Sans Frontières stated that "from the early hours of the clashes, our teams responded to the population's growing needs, donating over 150 sets of blankets and mattresses to families displaced by violence. Concurrently, we gradually increased our support to local health facilities and community health workers, supplying around a ton of medical kits and supplies to enhance their capacity to respond to the rising numbers of wounded."
They added, "With the situation now calmer, a team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics was deployed to various locations within the camp to provide free medical care to those most in need."
"We provided wound care to the injured, treatment for those with chronic non-communicable diseases, and psychological services and sessions for over 80 individuals at the clinic," Dr. Tamara Chehadeh, who leads the response for Médecins Sans Frontières, explained.
This was achieved in collaboration with local partners and health facilities in the camp, where Médecins Sans Frontières worked between 2011 and 2020, establishing a knowledge network.
"We received patients suffering from severe shock symptoms. Many told us about the difficulties they faced in accessing healthcare, particularly mental health care, within and outside the camp," Dr. Chehadeh added.
Médecins Sans Frontières noted that despite the cessation of clashes in Ain al-Hilweh, the situation remains tense, stating that "our direct medical activities within the camp have paused, but we remain committed to providing support whenever the need arises once again."
Lebanon News
Ain el-Hilweh
Lebanon
Refugees
Sidon
Next
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-16
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
2023-06-16
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
Lebanon News
07:15
Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
5
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
6
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
7
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More