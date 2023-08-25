Bou Habib meets Thomas-Greenfield: Part of the discussions regarding UNIFIL's mandate renewal requires addressing the "Green Without Borders" activities

Lebanon News
2023-08-25 | 04:11
High views
Bou Habib meets Thomas-Greenfield: Part of the discussions regarding UNIFIL's mandate renewal requires addressing the "Green Without Borders" activities
0min
Bou Habib meets Thomas-Greenfield: Part of the discussions regarding UNIFIL's mandate renewal requires addressing the "Green Without Borders" activities

The United States Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, met with the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Ambassador emphasized her country's support for ensuring a solid mandate from the United Nations Security Council that extends the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) so that it can carry out its tasks.

In this context, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield welcomed Lebanon's focus on the safety of UN peacekeeping forces, including through close cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.

The Ambassador stressed that part of the discussions regarding the mandate renewal requires addressing the activities of the association "Green Without Borders," which the United States recently added to the sanctions list for providing support and cover for Hezbollah's operations in southern Lebanon along the Blue Line.

