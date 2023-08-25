News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations
Lebanon News
2023-08-25 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations
“An investigation into Najib Mikati and family has been concluded, resulting in the dismissal of all allegations and closure of the case,” said a statement by the Mikati family.
The statement continued as follows:
“Following a comprehensive investigation, Monaco’s Judicial Police confirmed on August 23 that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing regarding money laundering allegations made more than three years ago.
In a letter, Monaco’s Deputy Attorney General stated that the case, which was entrusted to Monaco’s Judicial Police on July 15, 2020, had been closed. This development confirms that the spurious allegations and accompanying speculation were unfounded.
The Mikati family was always confident that this would be the outcome as it was aware that there was no basis to these claims. The Monaco judicial decision follows a confirmation from the Princely Court of Liechtenstein that there are no pending investigations against the Mikati family in Liechtenstein and there have not been any in the past, as had been alleged by previous media reports. With a Lebanese case also recently dropped, there are no ongoing investigations, queries, or indictments against any of the Mikati family in any jurisdiction.
Reacting to the announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, ‘I am delighted that this case has been closed after the European and Lebanese authorities found no evidence to support the allegations. I believe these investigations were triggered by false and politically-motivated smears. I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of the Lebanese people.’”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Investigation
Najib Mikati
Allegations
Monaco
Money Laundering
Next
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation
0
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:21
Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement
Lebanon News
12:21
Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement
0
Lebanon News
11:39
Mansouri and Morgan Stanley's Managing Director Discuss Banking Relationship Enhancement
Lebanon News
11:39
Mansouri and Morgan Stanley's Managing Director Discuss Banking Relationship Enhancement
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
6
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
7
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
8
Press Highlights
02:00
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
Press Highlights
02:00
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More