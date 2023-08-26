Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems

Professor and researcher in food safety at the American University of Beirut, Dr. Hussein Hassan, emphasized the necessity of forming the National Food Safety Authority that consolidates the efforts of various ministries, instead of overlapping authorities.

He emphasized that carcinogenic pesticides affect the respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems, among others. All of this is connected to the quantity and duration of exposure to carcinogenic pesticides, which, as mentioned by former Minister Wael Abou Faour, may include components that are prohibited abroad.

He provided some advice for citizens, including washing food with a cup of water and a spoon of salt, which can remove about 80% of pesticide residues. However, around 15% remains absorbed by the fruit, which is concerning. Here, the importance of boosting immunity, following a Mediterranean diet, returning to local produce, reducing processed foods, getting sufficient sleep, and engaging in physical activity is stressed, as a strong immune system helps mitigate harm.