News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gas exploration amidst darkness: Metropolitan Elias Audi's hope for economic light
Lebanon News
2023-08-27 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Gas exploration amidst darkness: Metropolitan Elias Audi's hope for economic light
Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, saw that politicians repeatedly talk about dialogue, an essential and blessed matter.
He asked: "Regarding the president's election, does dialogue align with the Constitution's provisions? Does the Constitution stipulate a dialogue preceding the president's election, or is it the responsibility of the Parliament to convene in successive sessions to elect a president, as we have said and reiterated since the beginning of the presidential vacancy?"
He considered in his Sunday sermon that we are in a democratic country, but we have not yet reached proper democratic practice. Those in charge have not yet realized real reforms from respecting and applying the Constitution.
He affirmed that amid the darkness that hangs over the country, gas exploration in the sea has begun, expressing hope that this matter will be a glimmer of hope with wealth managed by trustworthy hands that invest it wisely.
He said it should be a good influence for the generations to come, untouched by tainted hands that misused authority and mismanaged the country, draining its energies for personal purposes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Metropolitan Elias Audi
Dialogue
Presidential
Elections
Gas
Exploration
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-08
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
2023-08-08
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
0
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
0
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
0
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm
0
Variety and Tech
07:47
Video game industry in the face of AI
Variety and Tech
07:47
Video game industry in the face of AI
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
5
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
6
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
7
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
8
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More