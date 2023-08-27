Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, saw that politicians repeatedly talk about dialogue, an essential and blessed matter.



He asked: "Regarding the president's election, does dialogue align with the Constitution's provisions? Does the Constitution stipulate a dialogue preceding the president's election, or is it the responsibility of the Parliament to convene in successive sessions to elect a president, as we have said and reiterated since the beginning of the presidential vacancy?"



He considered in his Sunday sermon that we are in a democratic country, but we have not yet reached proper democratic practice. Those in charge have not yet realized real reforms from respecting and applying the Constitution.



He affirmed that amid the darkness that hangs over the country, gas exploration in the sea has begun, expressing hope that this matter will be a glimmer of hope with wealth managed by trustworthy hands that invest it wisely.



He said it should be a good influence for the generations to come, untouched by tainted hands that misused authority and mismanaged the country, draining its energies for personal purposes.