MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session

MP Elias Hankach revealed that there will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session. He explained that the opposition will engage with them starting from Tuesday.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach affirmed that the opposition is confident that it can proceed with Azour. On the other hand, he pointed out that they will explore scenarios that could lead to the election of a President for the Republic.



He considered that electing a president is the beginning of steering Lebanon in the right direction, emphasizing the necessity of electing a president who makes bold decisions to save Lebanon, as "the fate and future of the country are at stake."



Moreover, Hankach revealed that dialogue is ongoing today between the opposition and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).



"We are trying to find common ground after the intersection on electing Jihad Azour, but the opposition took a step back from the FPM after it opened channels for normalization with Hezbollah," he stated.



He believed that Hezbollah wants a president who takes orders from the suburbs and protects the "resistance," considering that such a president, if elected, would increase disagreements with Lebanon's friendly countries and oversee the bankruptcy and scandals created by Hezbollah's influence in power.



However, Hankach emphasized that the obstructing team bears the responsibility for the vacuum and obstruction, and he saw that what is happening is not a constitutional right but cooperation among the pillars of this political team.



He continued by saying, "We appreciate the efforts made by France as a friendly country, and we closely discussed the presidential issue with them. Our rejection of their initiative stems from the fact that we have tried everything with Hezbollah, and we cannot continue with the same approaches at a time when we already know the results."