Locals discover deceased whale on El-Kharayeb beach, Lebanon

On Tuesday morning, residents stumbled upon a lifeless whale on the shores of El-Kharayeb town, as reported by the National News Agency.The video of the incident quickly gained substantial traction across social media platforms, sparking significant engagement from users.It is worth noting that Lebanon, which has a Mediterranean climate, has a wealth of habitats, from islands to coastal lands, rivers, and mountains; additionally, its sea hosts about 1,790 species, representing almost 2.7 percent of the world's marine species, according to the Convention on Biological Diversity.However, much of the country's biodiversity is threatened by human activities.