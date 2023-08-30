Samer Slim to LBCI: The 'state' of the US dollar in the market is what raises the electricity bill

Board Member of Électricité du Liban (EDL), Samer Slim, confirmed that the institution has been suffering throughout its "existence."



He pointed out on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "this month we decided to return 10 million US dollars to the state from the loan we took."



He said, "We are a public institution, and we have solutions, but there are some issues that the state must address," adding that "there are many difficulties, there are cable thefts, and we have a damaged building for the company."



Slim emphasized that "our term has ended, and we are now in a caretaker rule, but we are working more than before because the circumstances have changed, and the employee is suffering as pensions are very low, and the number of employees is few, and the conditions are tough."



He explained, "We prepared a balanced budget this year without any deficit and without seeking assistance from any party, especially the state."



He emphasized that "the state of the US dollar in the market raises the electricity bill, and we need US dollars to pay for fuel."