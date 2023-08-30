Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

2023-08-30 | 06:53
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

The Cabinet has scheduled a governmental session for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM.

The final confirmation of the timing will be provided once the official invitations are issued.

The upcoming cabinet session will address a comprehensive agenda consisting of 23 items.

