News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Lebanon News
2023-08-30 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
On Wednesday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the ongoing events in Gabon, expressing its commitment to monitoring the situation closely.
The Ministry also urged Lebanese citizens residing in Gabon to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.
In the event of any urgent situation, the Lebanese community in Gabon is advised to reach out to the Lebanese Embassy in Libreville by calling the following contact number: 241 66 40 13 52.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Affairs
Developments
Gabon
Lebanese
Embassy
Libreville
Next
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Lebanon News
06:53
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
2
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
3
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
6
Lebanon News
02:28
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
Lebanon News
02:28
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
7
Lebanon Economy
03:47
Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions
Lebanon Economy
03:47
Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions
8
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More