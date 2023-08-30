Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution

2023-08-30 | 10:24
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution

On Wednesday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the ongoing events in Gabon, expressing its commitment to monitoring the situation closely. 

The Ministry also urged Lebanese citizens residing in Gabon to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

In the event of any urgent situation, the Lebanese community in Gabon is advised to reach out to the Lebanese Embassy in Libreville by calling the following contact number: 241 66 40 13 52.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Developments

Gabon

Lebanese

Embassy

Libreville

