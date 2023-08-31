MP Abdallah to LBCI: We are determined to preserve what remains of this country outside framework of bidding wars

Lebanon News
2023-08-31 | 04:23
High views
MP Abdallah to LBCI: We are determined to preserve what remains of this country outside framework of bidding wars
2min
MP Abdallah to LBCI: We are determined to preserve what remains of this country outside framework of bidding wars

Member of the Democratic Gathering Bloc, MP Bilal Abdallah, considered on Thursday that the visits of envoys could be a blessing if the Lebanese are ready to embrace foreign assistance.

He stated in an interview with LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show that "it seems that the high ceilings we witnessed over the past two weeks do not bode well, any Iranian, Arab, French, or American foreign assistance must find a prepared ground in Lebanon."

"So far, unfortunately, the Lebanese factions are standing their ground and sticking to their conditions, the indicators of internal settlement seem to be stumbling so far," he added.

He pointed out that some imposed their candidate through dialogue, which is unacceptable, and there is a group trying not to engage in dialogue under the pretext that this dialogue is not productive. 

"As the Democratic Gathering, in our opinion, there is no escape from internal dialogue and interaction, and we are committed to coexisting in this country," he added.

"We elected Deputy Michel Moawad in 11 sessions and former Minister Jihad Azour in the last session, and we were the first to nominate Azour. 

The talk that we sided with the opposition or left the opposition is not accurate. We, as the Democratic Gathering, are in our steadfast position and we work according to our pace and our political vision. We are determined to preserve what remains of this country outside the framework of bidding wars," Abdallah concluded by saying.

