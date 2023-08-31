MP Yacoubian to LBCI: Everyone is Waiting for External Factors

MP Paula Yacoubian stated on Thursday that everyone is waiting for external factors, and actions are being taken in the wake of these external factors. So far, the movement of envoys does not seem to bring any blessings.

She pointed out in an interview on LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show that despite the significant international support for the name of the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, there remains a fundamental state in Lebanon, and the biggest decision rests with it, which is Iran.

"Our presidential slate included three names and was announced to everyone," she said.

Yacoubian emphasized that there is "absolutely no problem with the name of General Joseph Aoun." However, she questioned in return, "Will we always bring presidents from institutions?" She considered this as a failure of the political class and a blow to the constitution.

