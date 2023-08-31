News
Mikati Visits Beirut Air Base: Army is a Model for Lebanese Youth Unrelated to Sectarianism and Regionalism
Lebanon News
2023-08-31 | 06:04
2
min
Mikati Visits Beirut Air Base: Army is a Model for Lebanese Youth Unrelated to Sectarianism and Regionalism
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, affirmed on Thursday that the army is a model for the Lebanese youth that is unrelated to sectarianism and regionalism, representing the national fabric in all its spectra. With its presence, there is no fear for the nation's well-being.
The Prime Minister visited the Beirut Air Base today in the presence of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, to offer condolences for the martyred Captain Pilot Joseph Hana and First Lieutenant Pilot Richard Saab, who were martyred as a result of a military aircraft crash in the Hammana area.
The Prime Minister stated, "Our visit today to the air base is to express our deep sorrow and condolences for the martyrdom of Captain Pilot Joseph Hana and First Lieutenant Pilot Richard Saab, who were martyred in the incident of a military aircraft crash in the Hammana area. I also wish a speedy recovery for First Warrant Officer Mohammed Saydah."
He affirmed that "our army today carries out many difficult tasks, and we rely on it."
He said, "You are the protectors of the nation, and without you, there is no nation and no real presence of the state. Conspiracies against this nation are significant, and we wonder where they come from; they target the unity, sovereignty, and borders of this nation. If it weren't for the army and its wise leadership, what would have been the solution for the country?"
He added, "On this occasion, I address a word to the Army Commander: Today, the Commander bears a burden that no individual can bear, especially in these difficult circumstances that the country is going through financially and economically. He is striving to keep this army standing on its feet and protecting the sovereignty of the nation. The army represents the fabric of this nation in all its spectra."
On his part, General Aoun thanked the Prime Minister for offering his condolences and for his unwavering support for the military institution.
He stated, "We feel sadness due to the loss of our two heroic officers, but our soldiers are armed with their strong determination and belief in Lebanon, its mission, and its institution. They continue to fulfill their duties. Nothing will diminish their resolve, and they will safeguard the institution that, in turn, will preserve the homeland."
Lebanon News
Mikati
Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
