Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported

Lebanon News
2023-09-02 | 03:02
High views
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
0min
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported

Early on Saturday morning, the sound of two explosions rang out in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, reported the National News Agency.

These explosions were determined to have resulted from the hurling of two hand grenades in the vicinity of Al-Samu' and Bisan Schools, located in the Taware'e neighborhood. No injuries were reported.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Explosion

Ain al-Hilweh

Camp

Hand Grenade

Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
