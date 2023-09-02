News
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver
Lebanon News
2023-09-02 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh believes that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation to dialogue, followed by seven consecutive electoral sessions, is nothing more than a maneuver and not a genuine initiative. According to him, actual initiatives are not presented in the media but emerge later.
Mneimneh stated on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that what confirms it is a maneuver is that Berri cannot throw a "surprise" during a celebration without securing its groundwork.
Regarding the possibility of their participation in the dialogue, he said, "We must know who will be managing the dialogue, agree on the agenda of the upcoming president, and until its details are known, we decide whether to participate or not."
Regarding Jean-Yves Le Drian's letter, he mentioned that they will respond in their own way, emphasizing their approach.
He said, "We know that some countries have external interests, and perhaps they have internal forces tied to them, but the internal factor remains influential."
He emphasized that the other side is banking on time to reap some benefits after the presidential elections, where reforms harm them and their interests, adding, "According to my information, the external parties are becoming apprehensive of them."
He reiterated that economic reforms alone are insufficient without political reforms to uplift the country.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ibrahim Mneimneh
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Dialogue
Presidential
Elections
