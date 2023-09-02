Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver

Lebanon News
2023-09-02 | 03:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri&#39;s dialogue invitation is a maneuver
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh believes that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation to dialogue, followed by seven consecutive electoral sessions, is nothing more than a maneuver and not a genuine initiative. According to him, actual initiatives are not presented in the media but emerge later.

Mneimneh stated on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that what confirms it is a maneuver is that Berri cannot throw a "surprise" during a celebration without securing its groundwork.

Regarding the possibility of their participation in the dialogue, he said, "We must know who will be managing the dialogue, agree on the agenda of the upcoming president, and until its details are known, we decide whether to participate or not."

Regarding Jean-Yves Le Drian's letter, he mentioned that they will respond in their own way, emphasizing their approach.

He said, "We know that some countries have external interests, and perhaps they have internal forces tied to them, but the internal factor remains influential."

He emphasized that the other side is banking on time to reap some benefits after the presidential elections, where reforms harm them and their interests, adding, "According to my information, the external parties are becoming apprehensive of them."

He reiterated that economic reforms alone are insufficient without political reforms to uplift the country.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ibrahim Mneimneh

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Dialogue

Presidential

Elections

Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-08

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:12

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:52

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-28

Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-01

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:12

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:52

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More