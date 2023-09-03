MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments

During a memorial ceremony held in the southern town of Zebdine, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, expressed his view that Lebanon's current crisis began with the presidential vacuum and has been plagued by numerous problems that have hindered the country's progress.



MP Raad stated that today, Lebanon is in a state of near-collapse, and national interest requires us to rebuild the structure that can pave the way for recovery and allow us to continue our journey in the face of lurking enemies.



Raad emphasized that our fronts of confrontation are not only military against the Israeli enemy but also expand to sometimes include extremists on one side and hypocrites on the other. This is in addition to the corrupt values intended to invade our societies, destroy our families, and blur the lines, making it difficult for people to discern the right path.



He said, "We bear responsibility and build our position through solidarity, coordination, and understanding with all loyal and sincere individuals in our country. We form a close alliance in our vision and path with our Amal Movement brothers to achieve presidential entitlement. This way, we can have a president who we can trust not to undermine the resistance, jeopardize your achievements and sacrifices, and collaborate with him to rebuild the structure that they want to demolish in order to preserve the trend that the West wants to maintain for the Israelis, the trend of security free from fear and threats."



He pointed out that when it comes to Western policies that affect the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their claims, values, commitments, and promises to us and deliberately implement what serves the interests of the Israelis. This was evident during the vote on the extension of UNIFIL's mandate. He expressed astonishment at the positions of countries that were supposed to believe that Lebanon has the right for UNIFIL to coordinate its movements with its government and army.



However, their positions changed under the influence of some sorcery and a night's transformation. Even those who supported the amendment became against it because the Israeli situation is currently fragmented and shaky, and they want to bolster Israeli protection with more international resolutions to maintain some balance against those who are targeting it.