Bilateral relations in focus: Meeting between Maronite Patriarch and Saudi Ambassador

Lebanon News
2023-09-04 | 05:28
High views
Bilateral relations in focus: Meeting between Maronite Patriarch and Saudi Ambassador
Bilateral relations in focus: Meeting between Maronite Patriarch and Saudi Ambassador

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, received at the summer residence in Diman, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways to develop them, and the latest developments on the Lebanese scene, especially the presidential elections, and the need to accomplish them as soon as possible to contribute to Lebanon's rescue, to be inclusive of all Lebanese, and to work on strengthening relations within its Arab surroundings.

During the meeting, several issues of interest were also discussed.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite

Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Diman

Ambassador

Walid al-Bukhari

Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
