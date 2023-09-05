News
Beirut Port auction: Selling scrap and iron post-explosion
Lebanon News
2023-09-05 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port auction: Selling scrap and iron post-explosion
An auction has been launched from the Port of Beirut to sell thousands of tons of scrap and iron resulting from the August 4 Beirut Port explosion.
The Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced that the sale would generate substantial treasury revenue and allow the liberation of thousands of square meters in the port for various purposes.
The Public Procurement Authority will supervise the auction based on the highest price per ton of iron, with the initial price for bidding starting at $175 per ton.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Port
Auction
Scrap
Explosion
