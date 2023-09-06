MP Melhem Khalaf to LBCI: Consecutive open sessions should be adopted to elect a president

MP Melhem Khalaf believes that consecutive open sessions should be adopted for the election of a president.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khalaf stated, "If Speaker Berri emphasizes the constitutional and legal stance of holding consecutive sessions, then this is very good, and we applaud this positivity. However, we need to understand what Berri means by the 'seven-day dialogue' he is talking about."



He emphasized that "any dialogue with a positive background is something we wish for."