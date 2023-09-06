MP Melhem Khalaf to LBCI: Consecutive open sessions should be adopted to elect a president

Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 03:39
High views
MP Melhem Khalaf to LBCI: Consecutive open sessions should be adopted to elect a president
0min
MP Melhem Khalaf to LBCI: Consecutive open sessions should be adopted to elect a president

MP Melhem Khalaf believes that consecutive open sessions should be adopted for the election of a president.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khalaf stated, "If Speaker Berri emphasizes the constitutional and legal stance of holding consecutive sessions, then this is very good, and we applaud this positivity. However, we need to understand what Berri means by the 'seven-day dialogue' he is talking about."

He emphasized that "any dialogue with a positive background is something we wish for."

MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

