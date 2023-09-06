MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it

Member of the Strong Republic Bloc, MP Fadi Karam, considered the dialogue a "trick," stating, "We will not participate in it."



On LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "Any constitutional invitation to elect a president with consecutive sessions is not an issue for us, and this is what we demand."



He considered that "if the initiators of the dialogue had adhered to the constitution from the beginning, we would have had a year-old president."



He pointed out that "the dialogue is a new form of proposals that they have been presenting for a year, and nothing has changed. It is an attempt to shift responsibilities onto everyone or share responsibilities."



"We have the honor to thwart all conspiracies," Karam said.



He emphasized that "dialogue is a natural matter and must take place, and it is taking place. Every day, there are dialogues between various parties."



He noted, "The scenario is just a theatrical display of responsibility sharing that leads to miserable failure, and if there were a possibility of agreement on candidates, there would be no need for a seven-day dialogue."