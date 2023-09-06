News
MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority
Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 04:02
MP Elias Hankach affirmed that "we reject the imposed logic on us, and we are eager for consecutive sessions to be held."
He noted that "meetings with opposition parties are open to expanding the approach with other parties in order to avoid obstruction."
On LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he mentioned that "Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his political party violated the constitution for a year by obstructing sessions to elect a president for the republic.”
“We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority, preventing the success of any requested dialogue," Hankach said.
