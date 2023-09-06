MP Cesar Abi Khalil considered that the statement of the Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement was clear, and we view the dialogue positively, a matter we have been calling for since July 2022.



Abi Khalil said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We have set our conditions for there to be a time-bound dialogue, not a dialogue to waste time, but a dialogue that results in an agreement on the president or for there to be successive sessions."



He confirmed that the dialogue with Hezbollah and all political parties continues.