Abi Khalil to LBCI: We've set our conditions for a time-bound dialogue, not to waste time

Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abi Khalil to LBCI: We&#39;ve set our conditions for a time-bound dialogue, not to waste time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Abi Khalil to LBCI: We've set our conditions for a time-bound dialogue, not to waste time

MP Cesar Abi Khalil considered that the statement of the Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement was clear, and we view the dialogue positively, a matter we have been calling for since July 2022.

Abi Khalil said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We have set our conditions for there to be a time-bound dialogue, not a dialogue to waste time, but a dialogue that results in an agreement on the president or for there to be successive sessions."

He confirmed that the dialogue with Hezbollah and all political parties continues.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Cesar Abi Khalil

Free Patriotic Movement

President

Election

Dialogue

LBCI Next
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02

Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More