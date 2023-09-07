Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 06:35
High views
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
2min
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

The President of the Lebanese Federation of Tourist Unions, Pierre Achkar, issued a statement on Thursday calling for the reopening of President Rene Moawad Airport in Kleiat for civilian purposes, particularly passenger transport.

He noted that this matter is critical to tourism and the national economy.

Achkar expressed his support for the demands of the people of the North and Akkar regarding this legitimate issue. From a tourism and technical perspective, he revealed that Lebanon cannot attract low-cost tourist flights if Kleiat Airport is not reopened. This omission deprives Lebanon of many tourists from around the world.

In this context, he pointed out that according to local and international civil aviation laws, significant airports like Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut are not permitted to receive such flights.

Furthermore, Achkar highlighted that the reception of low-cost flights has become a tourism necessity for Lebanon, especially after recording significant numbers of visitors during the summer season. Lebanon has the potential to attract many tourists of various nationalities.

Achkar reiterated the urgent need for the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to reopen this vital economic facility. This would allow for the attraction of more tourists from various nationalities, contributing to the improvement of economic and social conditions in the Akkar and Tripoli regions.

