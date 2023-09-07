News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
The President of the Lebanese Federation of Tourist Unions, Pierre Achkar, issued a statement on Thursday calling for the reopening of President Rene Moawad Airport in Kleiat for civilian purposes, particularly passenger transport.
He noted that this matter is critical to tourism and the national economy.
Achkar expressed his support for the demands of the people of the North and Akkar regarding this legitimate issue. From a tourism and technical perspective, he revealed that Lebanon cannot attract low-cost tourist flights if Kleiat Airport is not reopened. This omission deprives Lebanon of many tourists from around the world.
In this context, he pointed out that according to local and international civil aviation laws, significant airports like Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut are not permitted to receive such flights.
Furthermore, Achkar highlighted that the reception of low-cost flights has become a tourism necessity for Lebanon, especially after recording significant numbers of visitors during the summer season. Lebanon has the potential to attract many tourists of various nationalities.
Achkar reiterated the urgent need for the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to reopen this vital economic facility. This would allow for the attraction of more tourists from various nationalities, contributing to the improvement of economic and social conditions in the Akkar and Tripoli regions.
Lebanon News
Pierre Achkar
Advocate
Reopening
Kleiat
Airport
Boost
Tourism
Next
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-03
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
Lebanon News
2023-09-03
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
0
Lebanon News
07:38
European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit
Lebanon News
07:38
European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit
0
Lebanon News
06:46
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
Lebanon News
06:46
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
Lebanon News
05:13
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
4
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
5
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
6
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
8
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More