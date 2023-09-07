The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

The Lebanese army announced on Thursday the thwarting of an attempt by approximately 1,200 Syrians to infiltrate into Lebanon this week, a phenomenon that has been increasingly reported recently.



Authorities are warning of the risks associated with the continued presence of Syrian refugees.



According to the United Nations, Lebanon hosts the "largest number of refugees per capita in the world." Authorities estimate the presence of over two million refugees, while the UN-registered number slightly exceeds 800,000.



In a statement, the Lebanese army declared that "as part of the fight against human trafficking and illegal border crossings, army units thwarted attempts to infiltrate approximately 1,200 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian border on different dates this week."



However, at the beginning of a cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed concern over the new influx of Syrian displacement through unauthorized routes. He added that "the army and security forces are making commendable efforts to prevent unjustified migration convoys."



The Lebanese army also thwarted an attempt by around 700 Syrians on August 23. Occasionally, they also announce the thwarting of escape attempts by sea to Europe.



Syria is experiencing a severe economic crisis due to the conflict, which has caused a significant decline in the purchasing power of its citizens, making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs amidst rising prices of essential goods.



Against this backdrop, many Syrians come to Lebanon through smuggling routes, hoping to embark on illegal migration boats that Lebanon has become a launching point for towards Europe. Some also leave Lebanon through Beirut airport to countries from which they can make their way to Europe.



A security source told Agence France-Presse that many Syrians come "to work here due to the economic conditions in their country."



Lebanon has also been witnessing an economic collapse since 2019, ranked by the World Bank among the worst in the world since 1850. Authorities bear some responsibility for the presence of Syrian refugees, most of who live in dire poverty.



The security source explained that the Lebanese-Syrian borders are "uncontrolled, and anyone can cross them, and it is impossible to fully deploy army personnel there."



Lebanon and Syria share an approximately 330-kilometer-long border, much of which is not officially demarcated. During the conflict, it served as a crossing point for smuggled goods and for refugees who Lebanon officially stopped receiving in 2015.



Since the Syrian army regained control of most of the country, some countries have been pressuring for the deportation of refugees, citing a reduction in the intensity of the fighting.



According to human rights and international organizations, this does not mean their return is safe, given the crumbling infrastructure, difficult economic conditions, and security threats.



A few months ago, the Lebanese army conducted extensive raids to arrest Syrians without residence permits or valid identification papers, resulting in the detention of hundreds.







AFP