The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

The Lebanese army announced on Thursday the thwarting of an attempt by approximately 1,200 Syrians to infiltrate into Lebanon this week, a phenomenon that has been increasingly reported recently. 

Authorities are warning of the risks associated with the continued presence of Syrian refugees.

According to the United Nations, Lebanon hosts the "largest number of refugees per capita in the world." Authorities estimate the presence of over two million refugees, while the UN-registered number slightly exceeds 800,000.

In a statement, the Lebanese army declared that "as part of the fight against human trafficking and illegal border crossings, army units thwarted attempts to infiltrate approximately 1,200 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian border on different dates this week."

However, at the beginning of a cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed concern over the new influx of Syrian displacement through unauthorized routes. He added that "the army and security forces are making commendable efforts to prevent unjustified migration convoys."

The Lebanese army also thwarted an attempt by around 700 Syrians on August 23. Occasionally, they also announce the thwarting of escape attempts by sea to Europe.

Syria is experiencing a severe economic crisis due to the conflict, which has caused a significant decline in the purchasing power of its citizens, making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs amidst rising prices of essential goods.

Against this backdrop, many Syrians come to Lebanon through smuggling routes, hoping to embark on illegal migration boats that Lebanon has become a launching point for towards Europe. Some also leave Lebanon through Beirut airport to countries from which they can make their way to Europe.

A security source told Agence France-Presse that many Syrians come "to work here due to the economic conditions in their country."

Lebanon has also been witnessing an economic collapse since 2019, ranked by the World Bank among the worst in the world since 1850. Authorities bear some responsibility for the presence of Syrian refugees, most of who live in dire poverty.

The security source explained that the Lebanese-Syrian borders are "uncontrolled, and anyone can cross them, and it is impossible to fully deploy army personnel there."

Lebanon and Syria share an approximately 330-kilometer-long border, much of which is not officially demarcated. During the conflict, it served as a crossing point for smuggled goods and for refugees who Lebanon officially stopped receiving in 2015.

Since the Syrian army regained control of most of the country, some countries have been pressuring for the deportation of refugees, citing a reduction in the intensity of the fighting. 

According to human rights and international organizations, this does not mean their return is safe, given the crumbling infrastructure, difficult economic conditions, and security threats.

A few months ago, the Lebanese army conducted extensive raids to arrest Syrians without residence permits or valid identification papers, resulting in the detention of hundreds.



AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Thwart

Syrian

Infiltration

Attempt

Syria

Refugees

Smuggling

LBCI Next
European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-04

Lebanese Army prevents infiltration attempts: 1,100 Syrians intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-24

Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More