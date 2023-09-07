News
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 16:28
0
min
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Clashes erupted in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on Thursday evening, where the sounds of gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades were heard in various parts of the city of Sidon.
The camp witnessed heavy displacement towards safer areas.
Sources told LBCI that the clashes erupted hours after a meeting of Palestinian factions held Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue of the withdrawal of factions from UNRWA schools in preparation for the deployment of joint forces and the start of the school year.
However, a security operation, not immediately specified, ignited the clashes between Shabab al-Muslim (Muslim Youth) and the Fatah Movement, with no reported injuries among the latter.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Clashes
Sidon
Palestinian
Camp
Ain Al-Hilweh
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
