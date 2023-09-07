Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 16:28
High views
LBCI
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

Clashes erupted in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on Thursday evening, where the sounds of gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades were heard in various parts of the city of Sidon.

The camp witnessed heavy displacement towards safer areas.

Sources told LBCI that the clashes erupted hours after a meeting of Palestinian factions held Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue of the withdrawal of factions from UNRWA schools in preparation for the deployment of joint forces and the start of the school year. 

However, a security operation, not immediately specified, ignited the clashes between Shabab al-Muslim (Muslim Youth) and the Fatah Movement, with no reported injuries among the latter.
 

