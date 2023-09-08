Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

The atmosphere in the Ain al-Hilweh camp is cautiously calm after the cessation of hostilities between the Fatah Movement and extremist Islamists due to intensive efforts and contacts carried out by Lebanese and Palestinian leaders to solidify the ceasefire to restore stability inside the camp.



The conflict between the two parties resulted in 20 injuries, including members of the "Hattin" Committee inside the camp during their efforts for a ceasefire, and three shells fell on the camp.