Minister Hamie: Dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President

The Public Works Minister Ali Hamie has declared institutional chaos within the Cabinet.



While the Cabinet convenes, the President of the Republic is the head of all institutions. Electing the President leads to the alignment of all financial, economic, and industrial institutions, and his election marks the return of the reform cycle across all sectors. Hamie emphasized that "dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President."



During a celebration in Baalbek, he highlighted "the priority of revitalizing educational work through actions rather than slogans and words. In the 2022 budget approved by the Parliament, one condition for the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc was that the budget for education and the Lebanese University be prominently featured."



He added, "I asked the Finance Ministry how they would secure salaries for employees in 2023, and it was through customs duties and public transportation revenues, which have generated hundreds of millions of dollars. Today, these revenues will help close the state's budget gaps."



In response, the Director-General of the Education Ministry, Imad Achkar, stated, "Our real concern is to provide the necessary conditions to start a new school year, ensuring the minimum acceptable standards for teachers, educators, and school staff. We are committed to implementing reforms, persevering in the curriculum development workshop, updating the education system to align with global trends, and connecting education to the job market."





