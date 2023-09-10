Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded

Lebanon News
2023-09-10 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded

According to a reporter from the "National News Agency" in Sidon, Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp turned into a battlefield between "Fatah" and extremist groups near the Hatin axis.

The clash involved machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, with one falling near the camp on the eastern highway that connects the city to the south. This incident blocked the road for cars heading towards the coastal route.

Additionally, several rocket-propelled grenades exploded in the skies of Sidon, Darb el-Sim, and Sayroub.

Stray bullets also struck citizen Adnan al-Zaknoun in Ain al-Hilweh area, and stray bullets hit a car in one of Sidon's neighborhoods.

Lebanon News

Ain al-Hilweh

Refugee

Camp

Sidon

Battlefield

Wounded

LBCI Next
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-07

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Naim Qassem urges Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-03

TMC: One dead and 12 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-03

Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate

LBCI
Sports News
11:03

Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More