Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Lebanon News
2023-09-10 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
According to a reporter from the "National News Agency" in Sidon, Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp turned into a battlefield between "Fatah" and extremist groups near the Hatin axis.
The clash involved machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, with one falling near the camp on the eastern highway that connects the city to the south. This incident blocked the road for cars heading towards the coastal route.
Additionally, several rocket-propelled grenades exploded in the skies of Sidon, Darb el-Sim, and Sayroub.
Stray bullets also struck citizen Adnan al-Zaknoun in Ain al-Hilweh area, and stray bullets hit a car in one of Sidon's neighborhoods.
Lebanon News
Ain al-Hilweh
Refugee
Camp
Sidon
Battlefield
Wounded
