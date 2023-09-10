Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

2023-09-10
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

In response to the absence of meetings or gatherings today aimed at halting the ceasefire violations in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, the acting General Security Director General, Major General Elias al-Baysari, has called for an emergency meeting.

The meeting is scheduled at the General Directorate headquarters on Monday at two o'clock in the afternoon. Its primary objective is to address the rapidly deteriorating security situation within the camp.

This development comes after "the continuous ceasefire violations, with few exceptions, as the follow-up contacts persist among Palestinian factions within the Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon."

