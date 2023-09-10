Naim Qassem urges Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution

2023-09-10 | 10:03
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, expressed regret over the ongoing clashes in Ain al-Hilweh camp, stating that it involves fighting between brothers, puts pressure on the people, and impacts the surrounding area. He emphasized that this vengeful and senseless act is unacceptable under any pretext.

Additionally, Qassem discussed the two possible paths for the Lebanese presidency. The first is through dialogue and understanding, leading to parliamentary sessions to elect the president. The second path involves a prolonged discussion on the presidential criteria, which he deemed less favorable.

Qassem argued that the main criteria for the presidency are openness to all factions, a clear political vision for Lebanon's independence and resistance against Israel, and a preparedness to implement an economic rescue plan in collaboration with all stakeholders. 

In conclusion, he urged Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution, as the people will hold them accountable for their actions in this critical matter.

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
