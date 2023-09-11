MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: All Change MPs have not yet been invited to meet with Le Drian

MP Waddah Sadek has deemed the recent message from France regarding the Lebanese presidency as an insult to him, the parliament, and Lebanon's sovereignty.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sadek revealed that all Change MPs have not yet been invited to meet with the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian. He pointed out that all parliamentary blocs have received the invitation except theirs.



He believes France is currently exploring economic solutions to the crisis affecting European countries and the French people in particular. He considers that these solutions could involve Iran or the projects prepared in Lebanon.



Sadek also argued that the failure to hold a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not contributed to any progress in the Lebanese political situation.