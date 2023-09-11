According to MP George Okais, it is clear that the theme today is confusion, characterized by stalling, wasting time, and shifting responsibilities away from those truly obstructing the constitutional deadline.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Okais emphasized that the constitution currently mandates presidential elections.



"Those who obstruct these elections are obstructing a significant constitutional milestone for Lebanon that would restore the functionality of its institutions. Those who reject dialogue are rejecting respect for the constitution and are introducing an unclear dialogue to the agenda," he argued.



Moreover, Okais addressed French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, saying, "Engage in bilateral dialogues with all parties to find a consensus president among all blocs. Either he will be elected, or it will become evident that no consensus president is possible. In that case, what is required of you as a friendly nation is not to punish the obstructors but to ensure the occurrence of electoral sessions that lead to a presidential election. If this does not happen, then, as an international community, you must sign sanctions."



He emphasized that they seek comprehensive solutions to reclaim the state's sovereignty, as it is their right and path forward.







