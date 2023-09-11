Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season

The specialized technical teams of the Beirut Municipality continue their efforts to rehabilitate the city's drainage systems and rainwater networks in preparation for the potentially heavy rainfall during the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.



These ongoing activities are being carried out gradually in all areas and neighborhoods of the capital city, in accordance with the directives of Beirut Governor Judge Marwan Abboud, with a focus on ensuring the safety of citizens and city residents.



Simultaneously, the Beirut Municipality is also actively repairing road damage, paving, and tree planting.



These efforts encompass all neighborhoods and streets of the city to prevent rainwater accumulation in drainage systems and other areas due to improper waste disposal, which could lead to street flooding and pose a risk to citizens' safety. These maintenance activities will regularly cover all streets and regions within Beirut.