Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati

The French President's envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, expressed hope that the initiative announced by the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, could begin a path towards a solution.



Le Drian's stance was conveyed during his meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday at the Grand Serail.



The meeting was attended by France's Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, as well as the former minister and President Mikati's advisor, Nicolas Nahas, and Ambassador Boutros Asaker.



During the meeting, Mikati reiterated his insistence that "the solution to the current crisis in Lebanon starts with the election of a new president and the implementation of economic reforms, especially the projects outlined in the Parliament, to put the country on the path to recovery."



In response, the French envoy affirmed that he had come to Lebanon "to complete his mission" and would refrain from expressing his opinion until after conducting further communications and meetings.