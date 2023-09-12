Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources

2023-09-12 | 06:24
Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources
0min
Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian visited the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, at Ain el-Tineh.

Le Drian left Ain el-Tineh without making any statements.

Sources told LBCI that Le Drian confirmed his support for Berri's dialogue initiative. He also emphasized its importance. 
 
 

