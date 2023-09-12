News
Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-09-12 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian visited the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, at Ain el-Tineh.
Le Drian left Ain el-Tineh without making any statements.
Sources told LBCI that Le Drian confirmed his support for Berri's dialogue initiative. He also emphasized its importance.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
French
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Speaker
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Ain El-Tineh
Dialogue
Next
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
Previous
