Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut

2023-09-13 | 03:28
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut

A joint statement was issued by the leadership delegations of Fatah and Hamas following their meeting at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut.

In the statement, it was mentioned that 'two delegations from the leadership of Fatah and Hamas convened at the Palestinian Embassy to discuss the situation in Ain al-Helweh camp in light of the heinous crime committed by extremist elements outside the framework of Palestinian national unity. This crime involved the assassination of the Palestinian National Security commander in the Sidon region and its camps, the martyr Brigadier General Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, along with his four comrades, Mohanad Qassem, Tareq Khallaf, Moussa Fandi, and Bilal Eid, on July 30, 2023, followed by criminal acts that resulted in the displacement of hundreds of families from their homes and significant damage to UNRWA schools and citizens' properties.'

The delegation from Fatah included Azam Al-Ahmad, a member of the Executive Committees of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Central Committee of Fatah; Palestinian Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic Ashraf Dabour; Fatah Secretary-General and representatives of the Palestinian Liberation Organization's factions, Fathi Abou Al-Ardat.

The Hamas delegation included Moussa Abou Marzouq, a member of the Political Bureau of Hamas; Osama Hamdan, a member of the Office for Arab and Islamic Relations; Ali Baraka, Head of the External National Relations Department in Hamas; Ahmed Abdul Hadi, Hamas representative in Lebanon; Jihad Taha, Deputy Head of Hamas's Political Bureau in Lebanon; and Ayman Shanaa, responsible for national relations in Lebanon.

According to the statement, during the meeting, they reviewed the situation in all Palestinian camps in Lebanon, particularly Ain al-Hilweh camp, and the repercussions of this heinous crime on Lebanese-Palestinian fraternal relations, especially its effects on our brothers in the city of Sidon and its surroundings, as well as the situation of civil peace and the economy.

Both sides expressed their deep appreciation for all forms of cooperation between the Palestinian and Lebanese sides, whether political, military, security, or involving the various political, military, security, and party forces, and Lebanese civil society.

The statement went on to say: 'In light of the national commitment and responsibility, in this critical period facing our people's cause and the importance of continuing to confront the Zionist enemy occupying our homeland and preventing any harm to the higher national interests of our people, an agreement was reached on several points, the most prominent of which are as follows:

1-   Halting all media campaigns in all forms and shapes, and calling on media outlets to report the news with accuracy, objectivity, and professionalism.

2-   Affirming the decision of the Joint Palestinian Action Committee to fully adhere to the ceasefire and the understanding reached under the auspices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in the presence of security leaders, and the recent meeting held at the General Directorate of Lebanese General Security.

3-   Reaffirming the Joint Palestinian Action Committee's decision to hand over the wanted individuals accused of assassinating Brigadier General Abou Ashraf al-Armoushi and his comrades, as well as Abdul Rahman Farhoud, to the Lebanese judiciary to take appropriate action. Additionally, affirming the Joint Palestinian Action Committee's decision to instruct the Joint Security Force to carry out the duties assigned to it.

4-   Collaborating to facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes and evacuating schools as soon as possible for the purpose of repairing the damage as swiftly as possible.

5-   Working jointly to heal the wounds of our people and alleviate their suffering.

6-   Continuing coordination with the Lebanese state and all its institutions.

