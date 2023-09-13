UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues

Lebanon News
2023-09-13
High views
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, said on Tuesday that "UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Arolde Leatharo, chaired a tripartite meeting yesterday with senior officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israeli Army at a United Nations site in Ras Al-Naqoura."

He pointed out in his statement to the state-run "National News Agency" that "the discussions held in the tripartite meetings are confidential, noting that the media reports issued today contain speculations that do not accurately reflect the discussions that took place."

Tenenti continued that “such reports based on unconfirmed rumors can jeopardize the progress made so far in reducing tensions and moving forward in discussions on unresolved issues along the Blue Line."

The UNIFIL spokesperson emphasized "the need to continue discussions under the auspices of UNIFIL with the ultimate goal of addressing all issues along the Blue Line."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
