Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people

Lebanon News
2023-09-13 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people

The French Special Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, affirmed that he is working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people, emphasizing that this idea will not be labeled a "dialogue."

Le Drian's statement came during his meeting with MP Walid Baarini, representing the Moderation Bloc, at the Pine Palace, according to sources from LBCI.

Lebanon News

Le Drian

Walid Baarini

Working

Idea

Unite

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-12

French Envoy Le Drian Facilitating Dialogue in Lebanese Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More